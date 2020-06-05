Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

