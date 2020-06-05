Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

