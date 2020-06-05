State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $67,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

