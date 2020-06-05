Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Hess by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

