State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.44% of Arcosa worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Arcosa by 38.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

