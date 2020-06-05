State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $67,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after acquiring an additional 732,810 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,702,000. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.