Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Shares of CPRI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

