German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of German American Bancorp. worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at $84,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,064 shares of company stock valued at $773,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

