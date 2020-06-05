Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 8,198 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 728.0% during the first quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 828,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $130,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $9,178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

