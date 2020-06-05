Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.52 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $69.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.36 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $64.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $295.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $311.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.73 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $345.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.99. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report