Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $69.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.36 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $64.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $295.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $311.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.73 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $345.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.99. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.