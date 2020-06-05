Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE:INN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

