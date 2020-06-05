Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 388,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 201.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.48 and a 200 day moving average of $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

