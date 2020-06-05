Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 87.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,248 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 343.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.28. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 81,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $105,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,199 shares of company stock valued at $930,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

