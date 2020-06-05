Madison Wealth Management Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

