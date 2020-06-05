Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 327.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

COLB opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

