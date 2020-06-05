Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $106,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

FBP opened at $5.94 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report