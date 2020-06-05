Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $106,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

FBP opened at $5.94 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

