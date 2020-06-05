Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.39 million and the lowest is $11.16 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $62.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.20 million to $65.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.59 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $83.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centogene.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $18.15 on Friday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

