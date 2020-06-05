Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.