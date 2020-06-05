Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 9,599 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.59. The stock has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.