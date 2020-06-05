Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.5% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp.
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Arcosa Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report