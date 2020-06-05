Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $322.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.48 and its 200-day moving average is $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

