Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $43.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

