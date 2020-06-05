Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 41,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

