Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IJK stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

