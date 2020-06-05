Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IJK stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc
Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of General Motors
Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Premier Inc Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC
Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
