Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2,758.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

