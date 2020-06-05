Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,621,745. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $42.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

