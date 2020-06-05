Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

