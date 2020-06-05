Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.44.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $564.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

