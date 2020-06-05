McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

MCK stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

