Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of GE opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

