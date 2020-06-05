Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,898 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $51.99.

