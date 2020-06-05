Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 57.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,389,692 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,316,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,440,000 after buying an additional 1,696,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,362,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

