ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 2,154.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPXU stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

