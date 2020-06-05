Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.