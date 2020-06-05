Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 398 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

