Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,014,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $437,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $105,697,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $92,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $61,928,000.

WTRG opened at $45.11 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

