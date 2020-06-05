Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $210.35 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $224.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 391.72 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 195,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,056,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.85.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

