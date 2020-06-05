Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 841 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

IAC opened at $281.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $287.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

