Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 394,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 313,529 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $35.41 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

