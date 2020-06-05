Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,423,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,915,000 after buying an additional 337,322 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,507,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $5,486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $193.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $198.16.

