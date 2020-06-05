Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $55.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

