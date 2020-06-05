Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5,482.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

