Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 7,108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,017.60. The company has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

