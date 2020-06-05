CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

