DRH Investments Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.9% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,394.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

