Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

