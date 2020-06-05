Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Ribbon Communications worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $32,872.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 61,414 shares of company stock valued at $161,572. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

