Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 3,600 Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. William Blair started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.08. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

