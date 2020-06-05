Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $583,063. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

