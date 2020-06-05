Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $60.85 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.